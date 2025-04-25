'Good for Rangers' - Brendan Rodgers has say on Ibrox takeover and 'boring Celtic' sentiments

Rodgers’ focus is on Celtic but takeover will be ‘good’ for rivals

Sitting on the cusp of yet another Scottish league title, as Celtic are, means it’s perhaps easier to be magnanimous towards the rivals. Brendan Rodgers did not go quite as far as saying, we welcome the chase. But he has wished Rangers well if they are in fact on the brink of a takeover that could change the mood music at Ibrox.

Whether it leads to any tangible success, time will tell. As Barry Ferguson was busy telling journalists that he will not manage again anywhere else if he is overlooked for the permanent Rangers job, Rodgers was also delivering his own statement of intent in the form of a letter to the Celtic supporters.

This was published shortly before the manager met reporters at the club's training base at Lennoxtown on Friday and underlined his commitment to a club in the midst of another golden age.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a training session at Lennoxtown this week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He has already let it be known that he is “150 per cent” sure to stay until at least the end of his contract next summer. Now he has made use of a direct line to the supporters by putting his name to a letter urging them to commit to the club by buying season tickets. It’s clear he’s not going anywhere anytime soon, not as long as the club still want him at least. And why should he leave? He’s made that bold move before. Although he has since insisted there’s no regrets, he’s not about to compound something which some fans still hold against him by telling them to strap themselves in for “the next chapter in Celtic’s illustrious history” and not seeing it out himself.

Rodgers’ letter is part of a "Back for the Future" campaign being run by the club, with Jota having already returned and Kieran Tierney soon to do so. Worryingly for whoever takes over the hot seat at Rangers, Rodgers still sounds very motivated as he contemplates cementing himself further in the Celtic pantheon by winning an 11th major honour – the most of any living Celtic manager. “I am a long, long way behind Big Jock and Willie (Maley)!” he pointed out.

A result against Dundee United this weekend will take him above Neil Lennon, with whom he is level on ten trophies. Of course, more importantly, it will seal another Premiership title – Celtic’s 19th this millennium and 13th in the last 14 years. Are Rangers coming in the rear-view mirror? They will need to start making some big strides very quickly.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and captain Callum McGregor will hope to clinch a fourth successive Scottish Premiership trophy this weekend. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Listen, competition is always what drives you as an individual and as a team,” replied Rodgers, when asked about the prospect of Rangers ‘tooling up’ under prospective new American owners. “Of course, you have your own motivations from within. But listen, every single team in this league motivates me to win. We have some great coaches up here, some fantastic managers who are passionate about their work and job so any team provides the motivation and drive for me to succeed here. If there is investment going into Rangers then great, that will be good for their supporters and good for the club. But my focus is very much on Celtic.

“I know we are in a golden era at Celtic and people will always say ‘they are miles ahead’,” he added. “I always say you are never too far behind and never too far ahead.

“That’s what is key. If you think you’re too far ahead then you are too content and you stop growing, stop developing. What we want to do here is focus on ourselves. On the now. There’s been a generation that’s had amazing success. It’s brilliant for the supporters and what I love about our support is we celebrate it like it’s our first, like there’s nothing taken for granted.

“We are in a great period but that only comes from keeping aggressive and putting in the work because that’s ultimately what it boils down to - hard work and performing.”

He dismissed any notion that hoovering up trophies the way Celtic are doing becomes dull. “You see reports around like ‘boring Celtic are (always) winning’ and this and that,” he said. “People don’t actually understand what goes into being that consistent to win. From the outside looking in, it can maybe feel like that. But the work that goes in off the pitch at this club is massive.”

Celtic players celebrate winning the title at Tannadice in 2008 under Gordon Strachan. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

There aren’t many things left for Rodgers to do in Scotland for the first time, but winning at Tannadice is one of them, as is winning the title at Tannadice. His visit there for a 0-0 draw in December was his first time at a ground that is the venue for some special occasions for Celtic. They secured the Scottish title there in 1981, with Tommy Burns scoring a thrilling third goal in a 3-2 win. They won it at Tannadice again in 2008, on an emotional night shortly after Burns had passed away from cancer aged just 51. Ange Postecoglou’s side also lifted the title at the stadium in 2022 as Celtic started their current run of consecutive championship wins.

Rodgers hopes to make some more history there having belatedly become acquainted with the storied stadium.

“There have been a couple of great moments in the club’s history of winning the title there under Ange and obviously with Gordon for Tommy and everything back then, so it is a real poignant place,” he said. “It is one of the great stadiums up here in Scotland, growing up listening to games from there on the radio.

