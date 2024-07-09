Bellamy to replace Rob Page as new Wales boss

Former Celtic forward Craig Bellamy is expected to be named the new Wales manager later today.

The Scotsman understands that Bellamy will succeed Rob Page – who was sacked last month – after turning down the opportunity to stay at Burnley under new Clarets boss Scott Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellamy, 44, is a former Wales skipper who won 78 caps for his country between 1998 and 2013. He had a brief loan spell at Celtic Park in 2005, scoring seven goals in 12 matches under Martin O’Neill.

Craig Bellamy was capped 78 times by Wales. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

It has been reported that the Football Association of Wales were open to the idea of appointing their first non-Welsh manager since 1999 after ending Page’s three-and-a-half-year reign in the wake of failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

Former France forward Thierry Henry and Georgia boss Willy Sagnol were among those linked with the position But it is understood that Bellamy – who just lost out on the job in 2017 when Ryan Giggs was appointed – impressed the FAW hierarchy when he was interviewed in the north of England last week.

Bellamy has spent the last two seasons at Burnley, where he worked as number two to Vincent Kompany.

He was put in interim charge after Kompany left for Bayern Munich in May and Parker said on Monday that he wanted the Welshman to stay on his coaching staff at Turf Moor.

Craig Bellamy played for Celtic in 2005. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

But Bellamy has decided to return home to Wales, with only a couple of minor points to be ironed out before the FAW announce his appointment on Tuesday.

Bellamy began his coaching career in the academy of hometown club Cardiff and served as Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht and then Burnley.