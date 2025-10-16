Celtic will aim to keep the pressure on league leaders Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they visit Dundee at Dens Park this Sunday (kick-off: 12pm).

Their last gasp 3-2 victory against Motherwell two weeks ago resulted in Brendan Rodgers’ side going within two points of the summit, as goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Benjamin Nygren, and Daizen Maeda sealed a narrow win at Parkhead.

As for their hosts, Steven Pressley’s side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing from Aberdeen - a team who had not scored a single league goal prior to their meeting with Dundee. That defeat leaves the Dee in the relegation spots, and desperate for points, with just two points separating them from the bottom of the division.

Celtic have a number of selection decisions to make ahead of the game, with Canadian international Alistair Johnston back in full training, and key man Maeda a doubt for the game after pulling out of international duty with a leg injury.

Ahead of the game at Dens Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Auston Trusty - Celtic - OUT Has suffered a setback in his bid to return from plantar fasciitis, and misses out on the trip to Dens Park.

2 . Cesar Garza - Dundee - DOUBT Has been playing in the under-20 World Cup with Mexico, but is due to return to Dundee this week. A late decision will be made on his inclusion due to his international exertions.

3 . Benjamin Nygren - Celtic - RETURN TO STARTING XI? Came off the bench and scored in the 3-2 win over Motherwell, and will be hoping he has done enough to secure a place in Brendan Rodgers' starting XI against Dundee.