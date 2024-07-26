Celtic face Chelsea in the final game of their US tour. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic complete their pre-season tour of the US with a clash against EPL giants Chelsea this weekend in Indiana. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of their final friendly of the summer.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic will round up their pre-season and tour of the USA with a glamour friendly against English Premier League side Chelsea in Indiana this weekend.

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma and a Nicolas Kuhn brace helped the Hoops continue their fine pre-season form as they enjoyed a 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in North Carolina during the week - and Celtic will hope to make it three wins from win against Enzo Maresca’s Blues this Saturday.

The Scottish champions enjoyed a good pre-season record so far, having defeated Queen’s Park, DC United and City plus drawing with Ayr United in their opening four friendly fixtures. They will finish their pre-season schedule with a clash at the Notre Dame Stadium before heading back to Glasgow for their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on August 4 at Celtic Park.

Want to make sure you catch every minute of the game tomorrow night? Here’s everything you need to know ahead Celtic’s game against Chelsea.

When does Chelsea vs Celtic kick off

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana, United States, Saturday 27 July, 9pm UK time.

Chelsea vs Celtic team news

The Hoops handed a debut to summer signing Kasper Schmeichel during the midweek win over Manchester City, and the Danish international could start again in the clash against Chelsea as he builds up his minutes ahead of next week’s Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock. Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers’ appearance at the Copa America has meant they’ve yet to feature in Celtic’s pre-season campaign, though the former is in America so could be handed some minutes, if Rodgers’ chooses to do so.

Chelsea’s Euro 2024 participants are still on an extended break due to their participation in the tournament and have not linked up with the squad Stateside, so Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher will not play any part against Celtic on Saturday. Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk has travelled to the US though and could start the game in Indiana.

How to watch Chelsea vs Celtic, what channel, TV details