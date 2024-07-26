Chelsea vs Celtic: How to watch pre-season clash, team news, TV details for Hoops final US tour friendly
Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic will round up their pre-season and tour of the USA with a glamour friendly against English Premier League side Chelsea in Indiana this weekend.
Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma and a Nicolas Kuhn brace helped the Hoops continue their fine pre-season form as they enjoyed a 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in North Carolina during the week - and Celtic will hope to make it three wins from win against Enzo Maresca’s Blues this Saturday.
The Scottish champions enjoyed a good pre-season record so far, having defeated Queen’s Park, DC United and City plus drawing with Ayr United in their opening four friendly fixtures. They will finish their pre-season schedule with a clash at the Notre Dame Stadium before heading back to Glasgow for their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on August 4 at Celtic Park.
Want to make sure you catch every minute of the game tomorrow night? Here’s everything you need to know ahead Celtic’s game against Chelsea.
When does Chelsea vs Celtic kick off
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana, United States, Saturday 27 July, 9pm UK time.
Chelsea vs Celtic team news
The Hoops handed a debut to summer signing Kasper Schmeichel during the midweek win over Manchester City, and the Danish international could start again in the clash against Chelsea as he builds up his minutes ahead of next week’s Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock. Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers’ appearance at the Copa America has meant they’ve yet to feature in Celtic’s pre-season campaign, though the former is in America so could be handed some minutes, if Rodgers’ chooses to do so.
Chelsea’s Euro 2024 participants are still on an extended break due to their participation in the tournament and have not linked up with the squad Stateside, so Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher will not play any part against Celtic on Saturday. Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk has travelled to the US though and could start the game in Indiana.
How to watch Chelsea vs Celtic, what channel, TV details
The match will be streamed live via CelticTV for those subscribed to the service. Priced at £50 for an entire year, they are available to purchase via this link. The final game of the Hoops US tour is also available to watch live via Chelsea’s official streaming service Chelsea TV+. Priced at £4.99, the stream can be purchased here.
