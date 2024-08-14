Here is the amount Celtic will earn from their participation in the UEFA Champions League - and how the new 24/25 Champions League format explained.

Celtic will be Scotland’s sole participant in the UEFA Champions League this season after Dynamo Kyiv ended Rangers hopes of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition with a 2-0 win at Hampden Park.

The champions have the luxury of avoiding the Champions League qualifying stages, knowing they will be entered in the competition automatically after winning the Scottish Premiership by a clear eight points last year - though the competition will take on a brand new format this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Hoops main focus will be on achieving a fourth consecutive title - and levelling Rangers total of 55 - they will also hope to make a vast improvement on last season’s Champions League campaign which saw them win just one of their six games. But just how much will Celtic earn for their participation in Europe’s elite competition - and what does new Champions League format look like?

Here is everything you need to know about the 24/25 UEFA Champions League - included the new format explained, prize money and key dates.

New Champions League format - explained

Celtic will find themselves part of a a brand new UEFA Champions League format for the 24/25 campaign. Previously, 32 teams would be enter into four team groups and each side would face each other twice - home and away. The top two sides from each group would then go through to the last 16 stage of the competition and the knockout phase. For the new season, this format has now changed.

The new UEFA Champions League format has resulted in the competition increasing to 36 clubs, who will then participate in a ‘league phase’. Competing sides will no longer play three teams home and away in a group, instead they will face eight different sides and play four home games and four away games. In order to determine fixtures, each team is placed into four seeding pots, with each team then drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots. They will play one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

24/25 Champions League fixtures - when does the Champions League start?

This season’s competition is the 70th anniversary of the club competition and began on 9 July with the earliest qualifying fixtures. The League Phase (previously known as the group stage) begins on Tuesday 17 September 2024. The 24/25 Champions League fixtures list is as follows:

Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

The draw for the Champions League’s 24/25 League Phase will take place on 29 August 2024.

Champions League prize money - how much will Celtic earn?

While we already knew that Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic will take part in this season’s competition, we now know Rangers will not join them after they failed to overcome Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night. The Hoops can expect to receive a league phase allocation of €18.62m, which is split into a down-payment of €17.87m and a balance of €750k according to UEFA’s website.

Celtic will also earn a performance related bonus, which will be paid for each match in the League Phase: €2.1m per win and €700k per draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Rodger’s side make it to the knockout phase of the Champions League, they will earn: