Celtic's Caitlin Hayes emerges with the SWPL trophy before the game against Dundee United. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts were the weekend’s big winners as the Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) returned for 24/25.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champions Celtic got their title defence off to a perfect start as they crushed Dundee United 9-0 at Celtic Park in Saturday’s SWPL curtain-raiser.

The Ghirls, who won their first ever SWPL title in May, destroyed Suzy Shepherd’s side as they opened their campaign in style thanks to goals from Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, Saoirse Noonan (2), Jenny Smith, Bruna Costa, Amy Gallagher, Signe Bundgaard Carstens x2 and Maria McAneny to lay down the gauntlet to their title rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Old Firm neighbours Rangers more than responded just 24 hours later as they hit double figures in an astonishing 11-0 away at Aberdeen. Jo Potter’s team won both the Sky Sports and Scottish Cup last season, but were narrowly pipped to the post for the SWPL title by Celtic on goal difference. However, with new signing Katie Wilkinson bagging four goals on her debut, the Gers can be cautiously optimistic that goal difference won’t catch them out this term.

Rangers weren’t the only side to hit double figures either though, after Eva Olid’s ever improving Hearts demolished newly-promoted Queen’s Park 11-1 at the Ochilview Park. Northern Ireland internationals Kerry Beattie and Lauren Wade grabbing a brace each on their Jambos debut, with Olufolasade Adamolekun, Jessica Husband, Jackie Richards and Georgia Timms x2 adding to the tally.

On the other side of Edinburgh, Grant Scott’s Hibs started their season with an impressive 2-1 win over top six rivals Partick Thistle. Abi Ferguson’s 10th-minute strike gave the Hibees control early on, before Tegan Bowie doubled the lead just after the break. Thistle would respond through Emma Lawton as they pushed for an equaliser, but Brian Graham’s side were unable to find the late leveller they desired as Hibs took an important early three points.