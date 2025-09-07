Premiership champions address supporters’ concern amid stinging criticism

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have issued a strong defence of their summer transfer window dealings amid fierce criticism from many sections of their fanbase.

In a 1,030 word statement, the Celtic hierarchy stated that they “can never compromise the financial integrity of the club” and that they “must adhere to our self-sustaining model” while also complying with Uefa’s financial regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic signed a total of 11 players throughout the summer transfer window, but failed to land a number of targets and missed out on striker Kasper Dolberg on deadline day. Many supporters believe that forwards such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn have not been adequately replaced after leaving during this calendar year.

Celtic have made their feelings known in a lengthy statement. | SNS Group

Celtic spent around £10 million combined in the final days of the window on wingers Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Sebastian Tounekti, but these players arrived after the club exited the Champions League qualifiers when losing to Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan in the play-offs.

Their manager Brendan Rodgers has consistently called for more quality in his squad throughout the window after some of the exits - and it emerged earlier this week that last season’s star player Daizen Maeda was denied the chance to leave because the club were not able to source a suitable replacement.

Celtic claim that they take their supporters’ views “extremely seriously” and met with some of their fan groups on Friday evening. The club went on to stress that “many factors” can affect a transfer negotiation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic also took aim at the media, saying that “inaccurate or misleading information” has not proved helpful.

The 1030-word Celtic statement in full

In a lengthy statement posted on Saturday evening, Celtic wrote: “Following constructive meetings yesterday (Friday) with representatives of the Celtic Supporters’ Association, the Affiliation of Registered Celtic Supporters’ Clubs and the Association of Irish Celtic Supporters’ Clubs, the Club thanks them for conveying the concerns of their members, and Celtic supporters more widely.

“The Club takes Celtic supporters’ views extremely seriously, and the Club understands the concerns and frustrations which have arisen. We are listening to the views expressed by our supporters, welcome dialogue and we are always willing to learn lessons. The Club is committed to engagement with supporters, and we will work hard to address the concerns and frustrations that have been raised.

“Achieving success on the field of play underpins everything we do. The Club’s strategy over many years has been dedicated to that objective, and we will always strive to achieve it. Celtic supporters play an integral part in the success of the Club, and we are committed to delivering success for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Transfer activity attracts enormous attention and speculation, particularly across social media, and the mainstream media has commoditised the transfer window in its relentless search for content. In connection with Celtic, we recognise that debate around this subject reflects the passion of our supporters. Unfortunately, as is often the case in the media and social media, there is inaccurate or misleading information in circulation.

Some Celtic fans have made their position very clear on the board's transfer policy. | SNS Group

“It is clear, from our meetings with supporters’ representatives and from feedback from supporters in recent weeks, that supporters seek clarity. We would, therefore, like to address several key points directly.

“Like every supporter, we are ambitious for Celtic. Our shared objective is football success - to succeed in Scotland and to compete in the Champions League. We are disappointed, this season, not to compete in the Champions League, but we are determined to succeed both domestically and in Europe.

“However, the Club must adhere to our self-sustaining model: to protect the present and secure the future, ensuring Celtic remains strong for generations to come. The Club’s model has been developed and applied over many years, and during that period the Club has enjoyed a sustained period of success and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further, the Club’s model is not optional – it is now essential as a consequence of the UEFA Sustainability Regulations, with which the Club must comply. Wages and transfer spending are strictly governed by UEFA’s regulations, which effectively cap wages and transfer spending as a proportion of our revenues. Importantly, the Club’s cash reserves are not relevant to the assessment of this de facto spending cap for the purposes of the UEFA regulations.

‘We can never compromise financial integrity’

“Therefore, all investment decisions must be, and are, guided by responsible forecasts of future revenues and cash flow, which by their nature are volatile. We can never compromise the financial integrity of the Club. In short, throwing money at transfers and contracts is not a sustainable route to success, as many other clubs have found to the detriment of their supporters.

“Over many years, careful management of the Club’s model has allowed the Club to remain debt-free and to build strong cash reserves. It is important to remain disciplined in our approach. The cash reserves reflected in our accounts exist for the continuous improvement of Celtic Football Club and to manage the inherent volatility within football. These funds are used in a measured fashion for investment in recruitment, infrastructure, and long-term development. We will always listen to our supporters, who have the Club’s interests at heart, in how we can continue to develop the Club within these parameters.

“The Club plans our recruitment and player trading strategy responsibly and consistently, ensuring the squad can be strengthened for the short, medium and long term, while also seeking to ensure the development and progression of our Academy players. Our objective is to create Champions League players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The recruitment process includes the identification of players, and the conclusion of the transfer. Ultimately, once a player has been identified, confirmed by the football manager and it is then supported by the Board in line with the Club’s financial model, the Club will pursue that target to seek to conclude the transfer within our agreed parameters.

“Importantly, our ability to progress transfers is not conditional on Champions League qualification. We recognise the importance of timing. Our clear goal is to secure new signings as early in each transfer window as possible, so that players can integrate quickly and contribute from the outset of the season.

Celtic supremos Peter Lawwell (L) and Michael Nicholson during a UEFA Champions League Play-Offs First Leg match between Celtic and Kairat Almaty. | SNS Group

“Unfortunately, it is not always possible to conclude transfers, either within the timescales that we target, or at all. There are many factors and challenges at play in the global transfer market, many of which are outwith the Club’s control, including selling clubs seeking fees beyond our valuation or waiting until the end of the transfer window to seek the maximum price, and players choosing to join another club or requesting contractual terms we cannot responsibly meet within our financial model.

“It is not always possible to achieve all of the objectives set within a transfer window, and that is regrettable. We share our supporters’ disappointment, and we will always continue to review and seek to improve our strategy and execution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Successful transfers can only be negotiated privately. It would be impossible to secure players if every stage were conducted in public. From time to time, other parties may also seek to create pressure by leaking information to the media. The Club’s position is clear: transfer business will remain confidential until agreements are concluded and announced by the club.

“It follows, therefore, that much of what is written in the media or online about our transfer dealings is inaccurate. We also understand that this leads to frustration among supporters. While we cannot comment during ongoing negotiations, we are exploring ways to seek to address the gap between speculation and reality once each transfer window closes, in order to improve clarity for our supporters.