'Celtic was my only choice' - inside £5m deadline day transfer that player 'wanted really bad'

Winger happy to join Celtic despite Champions League exit

Sebastian Tounekti was disappointed but not deterred by Celtic’s shock Champions League exit before the Hoops’ summer-long interest in him eventually ended in a deadline-day move to Parkhead.

The 23-year-old Norway-born Tunisia winger joined Brendan Rodgers’ side from Swedish outfit Hammarby on a five-year contract for a reported fee of around £5million.

Before that, however, Celtic were beaten in the Champions League play-off by Kazakhstan side Kairat Almaty on a penalty shoot-out after two goalless games.

Tounekti made an impressive debut in the 2-1 win against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday, when half of the travelling support opted to boycott the opening 12 minutes in protest at the club’s board following a perceived underwhelming transfer window.

Afterwards Rodgers said: “You look at Sebastian today, if we have him in when I wanted to have him in, then it can be a different sport for us.”

Speaking at Celtic Park, Tounekti said: “I heard about the interest through the summer, and of course, I watched the Champions League games and we all wanted to go through into the Champions League.

“But we all know that in football, it’s never easy, and especially also when you play Champions League qualifiers or play-offs, you’re going to meet teams who are good and the team from Kazakhstan played well.

“As I said, of course you wanted the team to go through, but the reality is that we’re going to play in the Europa League and we’re going to do everything we can to have a good campaign.

‘Celtic was my only choice’

“When I heard about Celtic, I told my agent and everyone around me that it was my only choice if I was supposed to leave Hammarby at this stage.

“Celtic is a massive club, with lots of history, who win titles. So for a player of my age, it is the best steps that I could have made. And I know the playing style should fit me well.

“So it was a really easy choice to come here and of course, everything around the club, the fans and the amazing stadiums and to play Europa League football, it was a fit.

“I want to play for Celtic a long time. Hopefully we can win many trophies together and I see myself to be here for many years.”

Tounekti had to undergo a “pretty hectic” and stressful transfer deadline day before his move to Glasgow was sealed.

The former Tromsdalen, Bodo/Glimt, Haugesund and Ranheim attacker said: “The window was closing on Monday evening.

“So we had to get everything through, medical and paperwork, but all honour to Celtic and Hammarby, they managed it and it went pretty fast on Monday. It was a little bit of a stressful day, but I’m just happy to be here.

“I knew that Hammarby didn’t want to sell me. They were fighting for a Europa place and I was maybe one of the main men there.