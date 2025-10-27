Celtic will look to end their recent winless run when they welcome Falkirk to Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership this Wednesday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

The champions head into the game against the Bairns desperate for three points after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Hearts - their second successive league debut - left them eight points behind their Tynecastle title rivals. Further dropped points could be disastrous for the Hoops, so will head coach Brendan Rodgers opt to make changes to his starting XI?

It’ll be far from easy, though, with John McGlynn’s side entered the game full of confidence following consecutive wins against Motherwell and Dundee, respectively. After struggling in the opening stages of the campaign, Falkirk have lost just one of their last five league games.

Both managers have several selection concerns ahead of the clash, with up to 10 players ruled out of the game with injury.

Ahead of the game at Parkhead, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Lewis Neilson - Falkirk - OUT The on loan Hearts centre-back misses the visit to Celtic with a ankle problem, is won't be back until action until late next month.

2 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic - OUT Celtic's big American defender is expected to miss anywhere between three and five months with an Achilles problem he picked up in last week's win over Sturm Graz.

3 . Aidan Nesbitt - Falkirk - OUT Has a foot injury, which is likely to sideline him until late November, according to reports.