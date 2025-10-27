Celtic and Falkirk have plenty of injury concerns ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Celtic and Falkirk have plenty of injury concerns ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Falkirk injury news: 9 out and 1 doubt with Brendan Rodgers set to make major decision on duo

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:02 GMT

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead this Wednesday.

Celtic will look to end their recent winless run when they welcome Falkirk to Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership this Wednesday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

The champions head into the game against the Bairns desperate for three points after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Hearts - their second successive league debut - left them eight points behind their Tynecastle title rivals. Further dropped points could be disastrous for the Hoops, so will head coach Brendan Rodgers opt to make changes to his starting XI?

It’ll be far from easy, though, with John McGlynn’s side entered the game full of confidence following consecutive wins against Motherwell and Dundee, respectively. After struggling in the opening stages of the campaign, Falkirk have lost just one of their last five league games.

Both managers have several selection concerns ahead of the clash, with up to 10 players ruled out of the game with injury.

Ahead of the game at Parkhead, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

The on loan Hearts centre-back misses the visit to Celtic with a ankle problem, is won't be back until action until late next month.

1. Lewis Neilson - Falkirk - OUT

The on loan Hearts centre-back misses the visit to Celtic with a ankle problem, is won't be back until action until late next month. | (Photo: SNS Group) Photo: SNS Group

Celtic's big American defender is expected to miss anywhere between three and five months with an Achilles problem he picked up in last week's win over Sturm Graz.

2. Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic - OUT

Celtic's big American defender is expected to miss anywhere between three and five months with an Achilles problem he picked up in last week's win over Sturm Graz. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Has a foot injury, which is likely to sideline him until late November, according to reports.

3. Aidan Nesbitt - Falkirk - OUT

Has a foot injury, which is likely to sideline him until late November, according to reports. | (Photo: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

The Canadian aggravated his hamstring issue and is set to miss Celtic's forthcoming games, including the visit of Falkirk on Wednesday.

4. Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT

The Canadian aggravated his hamstring issue and is set to miss Celtic's forthcoming games, including the visit of Falkirk on Wednesday. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

