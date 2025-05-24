How both teams could line up at Hampden

Celtic and Aberdeen meet at Hampden on Saturday afternoon for the Scottish Cup final, with Brendan Rodgers’ all-conquering side looking to complete a domestic treble.

Celtic have already won the Premiership and the Premier Sports Cup this season and will land another clean sweep should they defeat Aberdeen at the national stadium.

The Dons are looking to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they overcame Celtic on penalties, but face a daunting task against a team that thrashed them 6-0 at Hampden earlier this season in the Premier Sports Cup.

Paulo Bernardo could come into the Celtic starting XI in place of Reo Hatate. | SNS Group

Celtic team news

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is without key midfielder Reo Hatate, who suffered a knee injury earlier this month during the 5-1 league win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie after a challenge by Dons forward Pape Gueye. Rodgers was not happy with the incident and lamented the loss of one of his best players.

Rodgers will have to decide whether to deploy Paulo Bernardo or Luke McCowan as the third midfielder alongside captain Callum McGregor and Arne Engels. The Portuguese appears to be in pole position to fill Hatate’s shoes.

Kasper Schmeichel has fully recovered from a shoulder injury and will take his place in goal, with the defence likely to be a back four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In attack, Jota is out with a long-term knee injury. Winger James Forrest has played himself into contention and Rodgers will have to pick between him, Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn to fill his three forward berths.

Daizen Maeda is one of Celtic's most dangerous forwards. | SNS Group

Aberdeen team news

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side come into the cup final in poor form, having lost their past four matches. They finished fifth in the Premiership last weekend following a 2-1 reversal by Dundee United at Tannadice.

Thelin is able to welcome back centre-half Alfie Dorrington from suspension, while Dutch forward Vicente Besuijen is back in training. Sivert Nilsen has been recovering from an eye issue and alongside striker Ester Sokler and defender Gavin Molloy is likely to be sidelined.

Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov should start in between the sticks, but Thelin has a decision to make in defence as to whether captain Graeme Shinnie is deployed at left-back or in midfield. It is hard to predict the back four, but we are going with Alexander Jensen at right-back, Shinnie on the other flank and a central defensive partnership of Mats Knoester and Kristers Tobers.

In midfield, Ante Palaversa and Leighton Clarkson are set to team up, with an attacking three of Topi Keskinen, Gueye and either Shayden Morris or Jeppe Okkels, with Kevin Nisbet the most likely option as the No 9.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. | SNS Group

Celtic v Aberdeen probable teams

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Engels; Maeda, Idah, Kuhn.