Juventus are now in the mix for Celtic’s Danish midfielder and potential rivals for Atalanta

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juventus have emerged as the latest club to be interested in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The 23-year-old player is in heavy demand from clubs across the continent during this summer window and after Atletico Madrid, Southampton and Atalanta all expressed a desire to land the Denmark internationalist, it is now la Vecchia Signora who are being touted as a potential buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Italian media outlet Tuttosport, Juventus have been alerted to O'Riley's potential after their Serie A rivals Atalanta made a bid for him last week. Celtic booted out the offer, believed to be in the region of £17million, and while the Bergamo club are expected to return with an enhanced package, they may face stiff competition now from Juve.

SNS Group

Thiago Motta, the new manager of the Turin-based outfit, is an admirer of the Scottish Premiership and brought Lewis Ferguson to Bologna. He is seeking midfield reinforcements for Juventus and had been linked with Dutchman Teun Koopmeiners - who plays for Atalanta, and would be replaced by O'Riley should their manager Gian Piero Gasperini get his way.

However, in a potential transfer twist, it is now being reported that Juventus may target O'Riley instead of Koopmeiners due to the transfer price tags being placed on each player. Atalanta value Koopmeiners around the £40m mark, while it is understood that Celtic are seeking between £20-25m for the Dane.

It is becoming increasingly apparent that Celtic will face a major battle to hold on to O'Riley, who was one of their best players last season as they won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup. Celtic signed him for around £1.5m from MK Dons in January 2022 on a four-and-a-half year deal and are poised to make a significant profit on their investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should O'Riley leave, then last season's loanee Paulo Bernardo could return on a permanent transfer from Benfica. The 22-year-old impressed for Brendan Rodgers' men last season and a purchase clause, reported at £6m, was inserted into the loan deal. It is being claimed that Celtic are trying to drive that price down and Portuguese media reports state that Bernardo has left the Eagles' training base.

SNS Group

Adam Idah is another of last season's loanees who Celtic are pursuing on a permanent transfer. The Irish striker was not in the Norwich City squad for last weekend's friendly against Northampton Town - but that was always the plan after being on international duty with Republic of Ireland last month.

Canaries manager Johannes Hoff Thorup explained: "He was back in Monday and Tuesday doing his testing and will be back with the group from this week."