The veteran Danish keeper is in line for Parkhead move as fresh interest emerges for Hatate

Celtic are in advanced discussions with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel over a move to Parkhead, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old Denmark internationalist is a free agent after his contract at Anderlecht expired last month and with Celtic searching for a replacement for the retired Joe Hart, Schmeichel has emerged as a serious contender to take over the No 1 spot at the Scottish Premiership champions.

Talks between Celtic and Schmeichel's representatives are understood to have progressed well over the past few days and there is optimism that a deal can be struck. Manager Brendan Rodgers has worked with Schmeichel in the past at Leicester City and is fully aware of the keeper's capabilities.

“Kasper is a very, very good one," Rodgers said last week when quizzed about the prospect of a new goalkeeper. "I know Kasper really well. But there are lots of names and, clearly, I am not going to tell you who those names are.”

Celtic have been linked with a number of goalkeepers since Hart revealed he would be leaving the club, including Sparta Prague's Peter Vindahl Jensen and Fenerbahce's Dominik Livakovic. However, Schmeichel would not command a transfer fee and has vast experience of the British game - including a loan spell at Falkirk way back in 2007.

Schmeichel represented Denmark at Euro 2024, reaching the last 16 before losing 2-0 to Germany. He has won 105 caps for his country and has played for Manchester City, Leeds United, Leicester and Nice in an illustrious career. He was linked with Celtic last summer before moving from the Cote d'Azur to Anderlecht.

Landing Schmeichel would fill a major void in Rodgers' squad before Celtic head over to the United States to play three friendlies against DC United, Man City and Chelsea. The club have yet to make a signing in the summer window, although further reinforcements are expected in the coming weeks.

They will head to America without central defender Maik Nawrocki, who picked up an injury last week against Ayr United and is set to miss the bulk of pre-season. Right-back Alistair Johnston will also miss the tour, as he is still on international duty with Canada at the Copa America. Jesse Marsch's men face Uruguay in the third-placed play-off this weekend and Johnston will be given a break before returning to club duty.

Rodgers said of Johnston: “Incredibly, his season is still going. It’s absolutely brilliant, isn’t it? He’s obviously got one more game to go at the weekend and then he’ll have a breather.

“We were probably anticipating they may not have got to where they have so he would have met us over in America. But no, we’ll allow him to have a rest now and then bring him back so that he’ll be ready to join us for the last week.

“He’s done very well. He’s been great. He really showed in the second part of the season for us that power and dominance and was really good. He’s continued that and obviously he’s done great for Jesse against these countries. He’s had a really good tournament and we’ll see him when we come back from America.”

Celtic are also fending off interest in two of their midfielders. The club booted out a bid, believed to be in the region of £17million, from Atalanta for Matt O'Riley, although the Serie A are expected to return with an improved offer for the player, who also has suitors in England and Spain.