Celtic are set to allow the young midfielder to depart the club after agreeing a £2million fee.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers is ready to allow midfielder Bosun Lawal depart Celtic Park after accepting a bid from EFL Championship outfit Stoke City.

The youngster will become the 12th player to depart the East End of Glasgow this summer, with the Scottish champions also allowing the likes of Sead Hakšabanović, Rocco Vata and Oh Hyeon-gyu leave for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old has made just two senior appearances for the Hoops since joining on a deal from Watford in the summer of 2021. He impressed on loan at Fleetwood Town last year, making 42 appearances for the Cod Army, before he returned to Glasgow for pre-season.

He impressed in Celtic’s 1-1 friendly draw with Ayr United, receiving praise from Rodgers. “I really like Bosun,” said the Hoops boss. “He is a player that has got a lot of physical attributes. But what he has as well is a lot of football ability. He’s been out on loan and you can see he has had that experience and has that power and quality to break through. We saw that this evening. I’m really pleased for him.”

However, it appears the Republic Of Ireland under-21 international will be given no further opportunity to impress with the Scottish champions after a number of reports confirmed they had accepted a bid from the Potters. The move is expected to be formalised over the weekend, with an initial fee of £2million plus add-ons to be included in the offer. Reports state that Lawal win ink a three-year deal at the Bet365 Stadium and will link up with Steven Schumacher’s side for their EFL Championship campaign.