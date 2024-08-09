Celtic ready to sanction £2m transfer exit with 'medical scheduled' for EFL bound midfielder
Brendan Rodgers is ready to allow midfielder Bosun Lawal depart Celtic Park after accepting a bid from EFL Championship outfit Stoke City.
The youngster will become the 12th player to depart the East End of Glasgow this summer, with the Scottish champions also allowing the likes of Sead Hakšabanović, Rocco Vata and Oh Hyeon-gyu leave for pastures new.
The 21-year-old has made just two senior appearances for the Hoops since joining on a deal from Watford in the summer of 2021. He impressed on loan at Fleetwood Town last year, making 42 appearances for the Cod Army, before he returned to Glasgow for pre-season.
He impressed in Celtic’s 1-1 friendly draw with Ayr United, receiving praise from Rodgers. “I really like Bosun,” said the Hoops boss. “He is a player that has got a lot of physical attributes. But what he has as well is a lot of football ability. He’s been out on loan and you can see he has had that experience and has that power and quality to break through. We saw that this evening. I’m really pleased for him.”
However, it appears the Republic Of Ireland under-21 international will be given no further opportunity to impress with the Scottish champions after a number of reports confirmed they had accepted a bid from the Potters. The move is expected to be formalised over the weekend, with an initial fee of £2million plus add-ons to be included in the offer. Reports state that Lawal win ink a three-year deal at the Bet365 Stadium and will link up with Steven Schumacher’s side for their EFL Championship campaign.
Meanwhile, the club hope to have a breakthrough in their summer long chase of Norwich City forward Adam Idah. The Bhoys had a £4million bid rejected earlier in the window but have now launched another attempt to sign the former Hoops loanee as they attempt to sign up the Republic of Ireland forward on a permanent deal.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.