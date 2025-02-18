Celtic player ratings v Bayern Munich as three stars land 9/10, the dream haunter and targeted man

Celtic suffered the cruellest of Champions League exits after Alphonso Davies scrambled an equaliser for Bayern Munich in the final minute of stoppage time in the Allianz Arena.
The Scottish champions looked set to take the play-off into extra time after Nicolas Kuhn put them ahead in the second half from the latest in a series of good chances they created.
Bayern belatedly exerted some sustained pressure and it paid off deep into four minutes added on.
Kasper Schmeichel made a good stop from Leon Goretzka’s header but Davies scrambled home from close range as he tackled Cameron Carter-Vickers.
The 1-1 draw sealed a 3-2 aggregate win for Bayern but Celtic left with their heads held high after showing they could match the Bundesliga leaders for long spells.
We give the players a mark out of ten for their performances in Germany.