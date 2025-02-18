The Celtic team line up ahead of facing Bayern Munich.The Celtic team line up ahead of facing Bayern Munich.
The Celtic team line up ahead of facing Bayern Munich. | Getty Images

Celtic player ratings v Bayern Munich as three stars land 9/10, the dream haunter and targeted man

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 18th Feb 2025, 22:21 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 22:33 BST

How the Celtic players rated in Champions League match against Bayern Munich

Celtic suffered the cruellest of Champions League exits after Alphonso Davies scrambled an equaliser for Bayern Munich in the final minute of stoppage time in the Allianz Arena.

The Scottish champions looked set to take the play-off into extra time after Nicolas Kuhn put them ahead in the second half from the latest in a series of good chances they created.

Bayern belatedly exerted some sustained pressure and it paid off deep into four minutes added on.

Kasper Schmeichel made a good stop from Leon Goretzka’s header but Davies scrambled home from close range as he tackled Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 1-1 draw sealed a 3-2 aggregate win for Bayern but Celtic left with their heads held high after showing they could match the Bundesliga leaders for long spells.

We give the players a mark out of ten for their performances in Germany.

The Danish goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves and was so unlucky the winning goal. Rock-solid throughout. 9

1. Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves and was so unlucky the winning goal. Rock-solid throughout. 9 | PA

Photo Sales
Patrolled the right flank with style and put in a number of excellent tackles. Bayern were muted down the that flank. 9

2. Alistair Johnston

Patrolled the right flank with style and put in a number of excellent tackles. Bayern were muted down the that flank. 9 | PA

Photo Sales
The big American was on top of the world until the very last minute, when his unfortunate clearance skited off Alphonso Davies and into the net. A savage moment. 8

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers

The big American was on top of the world until the very last minute, when his unfortunate clearance skited off Alphonso Davies and into the net. A savage moment. 8 | PA

Photo Sales
Policed the Bayern forward line so well alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers. Harry Kane was marshalled well before his premature interval at the break. 8

4. Auston Trusty

Policed the Bayern forward line so well alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers. Harry Kane was marshalled well before his premature interval at the break. 8 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice