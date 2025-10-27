Celtic 'fix it' guys identified as two players given exemption for current position

McGregor says whole Celtic team has to step up

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Callum McGregor insists he and the players are fully aware of the position Celtic are in and called for consistency in their performances after the 3-1 defeat by Hearts left them eight points adrift in the Premiership race.

The defending champions lost their second league match on the bounce at Tynecastle to fall further behind the league’s runaway and are just three points clear of third-placed Hibs after nine rounds of fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s result has led many to put Hearts forward as credible title contenders - especially with an injury-depleted Celtic fighting on three fronts and dealing with fan disharmony over recruitment and how the club is run.

Captain Callum McGregor leads his Celtic players off the pitch after their 3-1 defeat by Hearts. | SNS Group

McGregor called on the players to take responsibility for the defeats and learn quickly how to improve their levels.

“I think they [the players] understand the situation, but we need to turn that into action on the pitch,” said McGregor. “I see it on Thursday night when we were excellent [against Sturm Graz]. But we need to back it up three days later and then another three days later we’ve got to do the same. That’s where we are, we’re showing flashes, but not on a consistent enough basis.

“The hunger is there. Of course boys want to win. Nobody goes onto the pitch not to win. But it’s about the detail of how so we win. It’s not just playing when you have the ball or because you’re Celtic you dominate the game. You can create 15 chances a game, but if you’re 3–0 or 3–1 down at that point, it doesn’t matter. Because then you to press the emergency button all the time. We have to understand as a team what gives us the best chance of winning football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic players ‘only guys who can fix this’

“The players always have to take responsibility, I’ve been saying it since day one. Even with the distraction of the board and signings and everything else, I’ve been the one who has said ‘no, no, no, the players have got to take responsibility. The only guys who can fix it are the guys on the pitch.

“Yes, I understand, we’re in a difficult moment, the only people who are coming to save you is yourself. So we cannot be looking at who is going to take the baton off you. We have to fix it. And what we have to do is learn quicker than we’re learning at the minute. Or else we won’t fix it. It’s as simple as that.”

McGregor shielded two young Celtic players from criticism, saying 19-year-old right-back Colby Donovan and centre-half Dane Murray, 22, should be “exempt”. Murray was culpable for all three of Hearts goals as he stepped in to replace injured defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

It was a difficult afternoon for Dane Murray at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

“Listen, the young players are exempt from this because they need help as well,” added McGregor. “When young guys get chucked into the team, it’s to responsibility of the other players to protect them. Because they need time to develop, they need time to get better, they need time to make mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What you don’t get at big clubs is time to make a mistake, to then bounce back. Colby and Dano have done really well and have deserved to go into the team. It’s up to us to protect them when they’re in there.

“You know, you don’t leave people on their own. I’ve been there as a young player when I’ve made mistakes. You need you senior players around you to pick you back up. And they need time to learn and develop into what could be really good Celtic players. So they’re exempt in that, in my eyes.”