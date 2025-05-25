Celtic avoid Scottish Cup final blame game as gracious response to Aberdeen trophy lift explained

Why Celtic players stayed on the pitch to watch Aberdeen lift the cup

Magnanimous in victory. Gracious in defeat. That was how Celtic defender Liam Scales viewed the Scottish Cup final loss to Aberdeen that denied his side a treble.

The Parkhead side have hoovered up plenty silverware in recent years - Scales himself has six winners medals since joining the club in 2021 and it could have been more but for a season on loan at Aberdeen while his captain Callum McGregor has collected 24 over the past decade.

Saturday's trophy was one that got away - Aberdeen lifting their first Scottish Cup in 35 years on penalties after a 1-1 draw - but the Republic of Ireland defender was able to keep his emotions in check and put the defeat in perspective.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with defender Liam Scales after the Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen at Hampden. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"There's probably no point speaking with emotion because you say things you don't really mean," he said. "You just have to take it on the chin. That's the way we are as a team. We've lost games before. The best way to deal with that is to bounce back and win the next week. I know it's the last game of the season but it'll kick us on for next year to go and be even better."

Celtic players and staff seemed determined to make a point by staying on the pitch to watch Aberdeen lift the cup after Rangers left the field prior to their own League Cup final presentation in December.

“That's just how it is," Scales said. "I think that's the way you're brought up. Obviously if you lose a final you’ve got to have respect for the winning team. Aberdeen won and it was a fair and square. There were no bad decisions, nothing really went against us to tip the game. They won it fair.

“It wouldn't bother me if we had won it and another team hadn't stayed out. But I think it's just the way we've all been brought up as a team. We've won a lot. If we don't win we still have to act respectfully and that was it.

“When you win you don't realise how long the wait is for the trophy lift. But obviously they spent time enjoying it with their fans. You're standing out there thinking this is going on forever and it's not a nice feeling. We won't want to have that happen again. It's football. You can't win every game. We try our best but it'll spur us on."

Celtic players Liam Scales, Callum McGregor and Jeffrey Schlupp are dejected after losing the Scottish Cup final to Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

No blame on Celtic trio

An uncharacteristic Celtic performance included an own goal gaffe from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel while skipper McGregor and Alistair Johnston missed their penalties in the shoot-out.

“There's no blame on anyone, they know that," Scales added. "I wouldn't single them out at all. It's a team game and the team didn't perform to the levels that we needed to to win the game. That's it. Look, all the lads have been brilliant all season and they'll bounce back and be brilliant again next season. "

Scales also revealed the message Brendan Rodgers gave his dejected players in the Hampden dressing room afterwards.