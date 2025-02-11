Celtic get another massive team news boost as they bid to hurt 'football royalty'

Celtic hope to keep tie alive going into second leg in Germany

Manager Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic are coming up against “football royalty” when they take on Bayern Munich on Wednesday night - but believes his team have it in them to “hurt” the current Bundesliga leaders.

The German giants are at Celtic Park for the first leg of the Champions League play-off clash, with the Scottish side firm underdogs against the six-times European champions. Bayern Munich’s star-studded squad includes England captain Harry Kane and German wonderkid Jamal Musiala and they are one of the favourites to win the competition, yet Rodgers says Celtic do have the players to cause them problems.

Celtic have not lost at home in Europe this season, defeating Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig and Young Boys while drawing with Club Brugge. Rodgers takes heart from his team’s maturity and growth in the Champions League and is ambition is to keep the tie alive heading to Bavaria next week against Vincent Kompany’s men.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, right, trains ahead of Celtic's clash with Bayern Munich. | SNS Group

“Now we play probably one of the teams that will see themselves as favourites for the competition,” said Rodgers. “They’ve got wonderful talent. Vincent’s gone in there and done a really, really good job with some top young players and some really experienced players, but I can’t wait for that because that’s what you look forward to as a coach and I know we are all as a team looking to test ourselves and measure ourselves against an absolutely brilliant team.

“Bayern Munich are one of the giants of the European game. They really are football royalty in terms of what they've achieved over many, many years at this level. So for us to be in a position where we can challenge them, it's a great marker for us. I know with our game that we mix up the basics, all our running power and physicality, which is something that we've really improved on at this level. When I go back to 2023-24 that's been a big part of our learning, bringing the physicality to the game and improving in that aspect.

“I think if we can do that with the energy and the support behind us then anything is possible in the game. So I think what is important for us is that we're very much alive in the tie going over to Germany. I think that would be the key message for us. But we want to go and perform. We're not frightened to lose. That's not what this is about. This is about going and performing and if we can perform well, like we've shown in this competition, especially at home, hopefully we can get what we deserve.”

Rodgers accepts that Bayern have world-class players at their disposal and admitted Celtic will need to be at their very best to get a positive result.

“I always think with top players it's difficult,” continued Rodgers. “You look tactically to find ways, and that's the beauty of the game. You're trying to nullify their strengths. But I sometimes think with the very, very best players you want to deny them space but they'll always find space. That's my experience of working at a level where world-class players will find the space.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of the Bayern Munich tie. | SNS Group

“But of course, we have to nullify that threat. And then obviously we have to bring our game as well, which I've been really pleased with at this level. We've shown that we can hurt teams at this level.”

After Daizen Maeda’s suspension was reduced to allow him to face Bayern, Rodgers will also be boosted by the return of key centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has been passed fit for the match and will be asked to mark Kane, a former teammate of his at Tottenham Hotspur.

