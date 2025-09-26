Celtic fan groups reveal next phase of protests against board with plan for three home matches
Celtic supporters will hold silent protests across three consecutive home games in the coming week amid ongoing discord with the board of directors over the way the club is being run.
The Celtic Collective, a newly formed collection of fan groups including The Green Brigade, Bhoys Celtic, and the Celtic Supporters Association, announced plans for the next phase of protests to take place in games against Hibs, Braga and Motherwell, over a nine-day period starting this weekend.
It will start with a 12-minute silence against Hibs in Saturday’s Premiership encounter, before increasing to 29 minutes for the Europa League fixture against the Portuguese side on Thursday, October 2. The muted dissent will extend to 32 minutes for the visit of the Steelmen on league duty on Sunday, October 5.
Disenchanted Celtic supporters have already staged protests during recent matches against Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle, with a late 12th minute arrival of away fans at Rugby Park two weeks ago followed by a poster display at Firhill last weekend which saw kick-off delayed when fans scrunched up their placards before throwing them onto the pitch.
A statement posted on social media said: “Three-match silent package – available now. The Celtic board cannot continue to commodify our passion while ignoring our concerns.”
The Celtic Fans Collective launched last week in a bid to carry out a unified campaign calling for the resignations of chairman Peter Lawwell, chief executive Michael Nicholson, and chief financial officer Chris McKay, as well as seeking a response to an open letter signed by a number of supporters groups which demanded answers over the club’s transfer strategy and future vision.
