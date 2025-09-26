Celtic fan groups reveal next phase of protests against board with plan for three home matches

Fans to take mute approach in campaign to oust directors

Celtic supporters will hold silent protests across three consecutive home games in the coming week amid ongoing discord with the board of directors over the way the club is being run.

The Celtic Collective, a newly formed collection of fan groups including The Green Brigade, Bhoys Celtic, and the Celtic Supporters Association, announced plans for the next phase of protests to take place in games against Hibs, Braga and Motherwell, over a nine-day period starting this weekend.

It will start with a 12-minute silence against Hibs in Saturday’s Premiership encounter, before increasing to 29 minutes for the Europa League fixture against the Portuguese side on Thursday, October 2. The muted dissent will extend to 32 minutes for the visit of the Steelmen on league duty on Sunday, October 5.

Celtic fans protest against the board during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Partick Thistle at Firhill on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Disenchanted Celtic supporters have already staged protests during recent matches against Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle, with a late 12th minute arrival of away fans at Rugby Park two weeks ago followed by a poster display at Firhill last weekend which saw kick-off delayed when fans scrunched up their placards before throwing them onto the pitch.

A statement posted on social media said: “Three-match silent package – available now. The Celtic board cannot continue to commodify our passion while ignoring our concerns.”