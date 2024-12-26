Brendan Rodgers opens up on Celtic's Boxing Day boost, no winter break and injuries

Champions juggling glut of games between now and next pause

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No rest for the wicked. Celtic are well used to that old proverb, given that they are fighting on multiple fronts. From Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Dundee United, they could play 24 matches in 83 days should they progress in the Champions League and the Scottish Cup.

It is a heavy schedule by any team’s standards. Manager Brendan Rodgers admits that he was a fan of the winter break in Scotland – Celtic would often head to Dubai for a recharge – but this season, the first two weeks of 2025 will be spent grinding away at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s next rest comes in March when the international break comes along. Rodgers is at pains to point out that no team can keep up their maximum performance levels in such an environment. Whether we will see more stalemates for the Premiership champions remains to be seen, but their manager admits that his whole squad will need to be used during a taxing period, starting against Motherwell at home on Boxing Day.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is happy to be back at home on Boxing Day. | SNS Group

“There is no winter break this year and that is what I loved about Scottish football,” said Rodgers. “It used to be amazing to have that break. It still is amazing here but we don’t have that rest period now. March is the next break for the players and we just need to keep grinding away.

“We need to stay focused and the boys have been brilliant in that sense. We would all love to play 90 minutes of high-intensity football in 60 games a season. But that’s not humanly possible.

“Sometimes you just have to grind out the wins and more often than not, this team have done that. We didn’t manage to do it on Sunday but took our point and now we move on to Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a busy period in the football calendar and we have to recover quickly between games now.”

There are no complaints from Rodgers, however. He knows this comes with the territory of being at Celtic. “We have to prepare well and do our analysis,” he said. “A lot of work goes into getting ready for all the games but we are used to it now. That is life at a big club when you are a player and manager. But look, we will enjoy it.”

Rodgers was without his main centre-half duo in Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty due to illness at Dundee United and while their deputies Stephen Welsh and Liam Scales contributed to a clean sheet, the American pair are in line for a return against Motherwell.

Cameron Carter-Vickers could be back for Celtic against Motherwell. | SNS Group

“Cameron and Auston should be back,” added Rodgers. “They did some work on the bike on Sunday and all being well they should be available. We have so many games and we will need everyone available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a long time since Celtic played at home on Boxing Day and that’s great for the support and the players. It’s also good for the families as we tend to be travelling away to a hotel on Christmas Day and that wasn’t the case this year. We still trained in the morning but the players were able to go home after that.