Celtic made it two wins from two in the Premiership after sweeping aside Aberdeen 2-0 at Pittodrie.

The defending champions were well worth the three points in the north-east, with goals from Benjamin Nygren and Reo Hatate clinching the win.

The opening exchanges were tentative before Celtic took the lead on 27 minutes. Kieran Tierney managed to get past Nicolas Milanovic down the left flank and he cut the ball back to Nygren, who had timed his run into the penalty box perfectly and he finished past a helpless Dimitar Mitov.

Aberdeen’s best chance had come from Adil Aouchiche from distance before the opener and Celtic went in deserved leaders at the interval.

Daizen Maeda tested out Mitov from distance early in the second period, with the Dons trying to find a way back into the match without creating much at all.

However, Celtic bagged the all-important second goal on 66 minutes. Nygren fed the ball into Hatate at the edge of the penalty box and he curled a sumptuous effort in off the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-0.

Celtic saw out the game comfortably thereafter and lead Old Firm rivals Rangers by four points at this already early point of the season.

1 . ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 10: The teams shake hands pre-match during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie, on August 10, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Dimitar Mitov No chance with either Celtic goal. Did everything else that was asked of him. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Kasper Schmeichel Good save from Aouchiche sighter early on and then denied Polvara with his foot. Assured. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Alexander Jensen Came out on top in the battle with Maeda but a quiet influence in attack. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales