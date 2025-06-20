Key dates as 2025-26 fixture calender released

Celtic will begin their defence of their William Hill Scottish Premiership title at home against St Mirren after the 2025/26 fixtures were released by the Scottish Professional Football League.

The reigning champions will raise the league flag to mark last season's success when they welcome the Buddies to Celtic Park on Sunday, August 3, kicking off at 4.30pm, with the match to be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The two teams battled out a 1-1 draw at Parkhead on the final day of last season before Celtic were presented with the league championship trophy.

Last year's runners-up Rangers are away from home on the opening day with new head coach Russell Martin’s first domestic game in charge coming against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday, August 2. That match is also due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Celtic unfurl the league winners flag ahead of their opening William Hill Premiership match last season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kilmarnock host newly promoted Livingston at Rugby Park on Saturday, August 2, at 3pm while last season’s Championship winners Falkirk raise their title flag at home to Dundee United on Sunday, August 3 at 2pm, in a match also being shown live by Sky Sports. In addition, Dundee welcome Hibs to Dens Park for a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, August 3 following the Leith club’s Europa League tie with Midtjylland.

The start of the Premiership spans three days and concludes on Monday, August 4, with Hearts under new manager Derek McInnes beginning their campaign against Aberdeen at Tynecastle, kick-off 8pm, with the match being the fourth to be shown live on Sky Sports across opening weekend.

Old Firm matches

The first Rangers v Celtic derby will take place at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with the 12 noon showdown being shown live on Sky Sports. The next Old Firm clash takes place on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Celtic Park (12.30pm, live on Sky Sports), with the final pre-split clash booked for Ibrox on Saturday, February 28.

Edinburgh derbies

The first Edinburgh derby of the new season will take place at Tynecastle on Saturday, October 4. The match has not been selected for live TV coverage as yet so is scheduled to start at 3pm.

The festive Edinburgh derby will be played at Easter Road on Saturday, December 27. The fixture will kick off at 12.30pm and has already been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. The final pre-split derby has been slated for a midweek slot - Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - with a 7.45pm kick-off at Easter Road.

Hibernian's Keiron Bowie (L) and Hearts' Beni Baningime in action during the most recent Edinburgh derby at Easter Road in March. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dundee derby

Dundee United and Dundee will first meet on the Saturday, August 30 at Dens Park. Their next meeting is at Tannadice on Saturday, January 3, 2026, with the third derby at Dens Park on Saturday, March 14. Since none have been selected for live TV coverage as yet, all three matches are currently scheduled for a 3pm kick-off, although that might change.

TV deal

Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast up to 60 matches exclusively live in the William Hill Premiership and the fixture publication includes their coverage of the Edinburgh and Glasgow derbies over the festive period as well as Aberdeen v Celtic on Sunday, August 10 at 12.30pm.

Premier Sports are also permitted to broadcast 20 games live, and their first selection is Russell Martin’s first home league match as Rangers manager as they take on Steven Pressley’s Dundee on Saturday August 9, kick-off 5.45pm.

Winter break?

The recently-revised UEFA calendar – with 10 matchdays set aside for the league phase across the three European competitions – means there is again no room for a winter break in the William Hill Premiership.

Other key dates

The Premiership will split following matchday 33 on the weekend of April 11 and 12, 2026 with the season concluding on the weekend of May 16 and 17. Clubs in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 will finish on the first weekend in May before the play-offs get under way. The full SPFL fixture cards for all four divisions is available to view on the SPFL website here.