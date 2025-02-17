Celtic travel to Munich this week looking to record one of the biggest surprise results of this season’s Champions League and overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their play-off tie.
The German giants prevailed at Celtic Park last week thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane, but Celtic threw themselves a lifeline towards the end of the match when Daizen Maeda netted to keep the tie alive.
Both teams warmed up for the crunch clash at the Allianz Arena with important domestic results. Celtic defeated Dundee United 3-0 at home to maintain their grip on the Premiership title race, while Bayern drew 0-0 with nearest Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen to remain eight points clear at the summit.
After a bruising weekend of league matches, we take a look at the early team news ahead of the second leg of Celtic’s Champions League play-off tie with Bayern Munich.