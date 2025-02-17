Celtic and Bayern meet again at the Allianz ArenaCeltic and Bayern meet again at the Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich v Celtic injury news as one big player ruled out and five first-teamers emerge as doubts

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST

Early Bayern Munich v Celtic Champions League team news

Celtic travel to Munich this week looking to record one of the biggest surprise results of this season’s Champions League and overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their play-off tie.

The German giants prevailed at Celtic Park last week thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane, but Celtic threw themselves a lifeline towards the end of the match when Daizen Maeda netted to keep the tie alive.

Both teams warmed up for the crunch clash at the Allianz Arena with important domestic results. Celtic defeated Dundee United 3-0 at home to maintain their grip on the Premiership title race, while Bayern drew 0-0 with nearest Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen to remain eight points clear at the summit.

After a bruising weekend of league matches, we take a look at the early team news ahead of the second leg of Celtic’s Champions League play-off tie with Bayern Munich.

The speedy Canadian wide man missed the first leg due to a thigh injury and he is highly unlikely to make the return match in Munich.

1. Alphonso Davies - very doubtful

The speedy Canadian wide man missed the first leg due to a thigh injury and he is highly unlikely to make the return match in Munich.

The cultured Portuguese midfielder has missed the past three matches due to a combination of injury and illness. Not likely to play a part at the Allianz Arena.

2. Joao Palhinha - very doubtful

The cultured Portuguese midfielder has missed the past three matches due to a combination of injury and illness. Not likely to play a part at the Allianz Arena.

The Israeli goalkeeper has not played for Bayern Munich since the start of the year after suffering a kidney contusion. Returned to training last week but may have to cede Manuel Neuer deputy duties to Jonas Urbig once more.

3. Daniel Peretz - doubtful

The Israeli goalkeeper has not played for Bayern Munich since the start of the year after suffering a kidney contusion. Returned to training last week but may have to cede Manuel Neuer deputy duties to Jonas Urbig once more.

The South Korean defender has been carrying an injury over the past few weeks and was left on the bench for Bayern Munich in the first leg. However, he played against Leverkusen and is set to feature on Tuesday night.

4. Kim Min-jae - available

The South Korean defender has been carrying an injury over the past few weeks and was left on the bench for Bayern Munich in the first leg. However, he played against Leverkusen and is set to feature on Tuesday night.

