American defender pens long-term contract and explains Rodgers role

Celtic have completed the signing of American defender Auston Trusty from Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old left-sided centre-half has agreed a five-year deal with Celtic, subject to international clearance, and could be available for Sunday’s Old Firm clash against Rangers. The Parkhead side have not disclosed the fee, but it is understood that Celtic have paid in region of £5 million for the USA internationalist.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been keen to add another defender to his ranks and Trusty will compete with compatriot Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh for a place in the starting XI.

Celtic are still expected to be active in the transfer window before it closes at 11pm tonight, with Belgian midfielder Arne Engels set to sign in a big-money move from Augsburg. They are also weighing up a bid for Dundee playmaker Luke McCowan, who is also wanted by Hibs.

On Trusty’s arrival, Rodgers said: “We are so pleased to sign Auston and he is a really welcome addition to our squad. He is a quick, strong, athletic defender with great ability and good experience and a player who has done really well to make his way to the USA national squad.

"We are really looking forward to working with Auston. I know he is really excited to be joining Celtic and looking forward to facing the challenges ahead and playing his part as we strive to bring our fans success once again.”

Trusty, who started his career at Arsenal and has been capped twice by the States, said: "I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid. Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation." “The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that’s off the pitch, as a teammate and everything on the pitch. He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it’s up to me and he’ll provide me with the environment where I can thrive.

"I’m looking forward to meeting all the guys as well. From what I’ve heard it’s a great environment around the club too so I’m looking forward to it."