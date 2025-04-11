Another Celtic player has arm in sling amid fears star's season may be over as Nicolas Kuhn form addressed
Celtic are set to be without South Korean winger Yang Hjun-jun for the rest of the month after his manager Brendan Rodgers revealed the player has suffered an elbow injury.
Yang picked up the knock during Celtic’s 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone last weekend and Rodgers explained that the 22-year-old, who has scored four goals this season, will now spend some time on the sidelines alongside goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who like Yang was spotted in a sling following a shoulder injury while on international duty for Denmark that will rule him out for a few more weeks.
“In terms of numbers, we've got Yang that'll be out,” Rodgers said. “He'll have his arm in a sling for a few weeks. Obviously, the nasty fall and light spraining of his elbow. But everyone else should be okay.
“So, potentially his season may be over. We’re hoping that he may be back before the end of the campaign. Hopefully, yeah. I think, as I said, it's two weeks in a sling. And then we'll assess it from there.”
Yang’s absence may offer a selection reprieve for fellow wide player Nicolas Kuhn, who was one of the poorer performers in the defeat by St Johnstone. The German had an excellent first half of the season, but his levels have dipped in the past few weeks.
“Yes, it is,” Rodgers admitted when it was put him that this is a difficult moment for Kuhn. “But Nicolas has got fantastic ability. He's a good guy. And, like I said, probably one of those players coming in on the back of this is the most games he's ever played.
There to support Celtic players
“The most intensity he's played in. The most goals he's ever scored. So it's been a really, really long season for the likes of him. And he's been outstanding for us. But, yes, listen, my priority is always the players. My priority is always them. So I'm always there to support, to give them the little jolt when they need it. To put the arm around them and protect them when it's needed. But, no, listen, he's done fantastic for us.
“I want him and the others to finish the season really strong. And then they can go into the summer and feel really good about themselves.”
