1 . Alistair Johnston

The right-back made it all the way to the Copa America semi finals before being knocked out by Argentina. Due to his participation in the tournament, he has miss the start of pre-season and will be handed further time off as is still with the Canada squad currently and will take part in the Copa America third place game this weekend. May re-join the squad later in the tour. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group