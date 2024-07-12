After a 10-goal thriller against Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Brendan Rodger’s Celtic side will jet off to America next week as they begin their pre-season tour of the USA.
However, with the bulk of those players now fit and ready to begin their pre-season schedule, we look at which Celtic aces will be on the plane for the games against DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea across the pond - and which players are set to miss out.
1. Alistair Johnston
The right-back made it all the way to the Copa America semi finals before being knocked out by Argentina. Due to his participation in the tournament, he has miss the start of pre-season and will be handed further time off as is still with the Canada squad currently and will take part in the Copa America third place game this weekend. May re-join the squad later in the tour. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
2. Greg Taylor
Celtic's first choice left-back spent the summer in Germany as part of the Scotland Euro 2024 squad. He didn't play a single minute at the competition but was still given an extended period of rest by the Hoops. Will return to the squad for the tour of the USA though. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
3. Anthony Ralston
The right-back started every game for Scotland at Euro 2024 and was allowed an extended post season break due to his participation in the tournament. However, he will jet off to America with his team and is likely to start the games with fellow full-back Johnston out. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
4. Reo Hatate
The midfielder has not featured in Celtic's pre-season friendlies against Ayr United and Queen's Park after being part of Japan's World Cup qualifiers against Myanmar and Syria. Missed a large chunk of last season through injury, but has been back training at Lennoxtown, so will be on the plane to America as he steps up his fitness ahead of the new season. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group