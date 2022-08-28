Kyogo Furuhashi sets Celtic goal target and makes remarkable finishing admission after Dundee United rout

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A win of a magnitude that the £4.7m 2021 summer signing from Vissel Kobe had “never” experienced in his career, remarkably, the failure of Ange Postecoglou’s men to take the scoring into double figures had Furuhashi maintaining there is a need for Celtic to brush up on their finishing.

Important as they now face a week-and-a-bit wherein they are away to Ross County in the Betfred Cup on Wednesday, confront Rangers in the season’s first meeting between the title rivals three days later, and embark on their Champions League campaign by hosting Real Madrid in 10 days’ time.

“We certainly had more opportunities,” said the forward, who has now scored six goals for the season. “We need to improve our finishing quality although we have the confidence from scoring nine goals. It is the result of our football and what we have been working on. We are happy with the result, but we still have a lot of things to do.”

Furuhashi confessed the Madrid meeting was “motivating” for the Celtic players but the 27-year-old has his own personal goals - in all respects - that are pushing him on to make life impossible for defences. “My teammates always provide me with good passes,” he said on being asked for a goal target. “The first aim would be 20 goals and then I would like to reach 30, and more.”

Abada, meanwhile, hopes the first hat-trick of his Celtic career won’t be his last as the 20-year-old took his goal tally since joining the club last summer to 20.

“To score a hat-trick was great. I’m really happy, hopefully it’s the first of many,” the Israel international told Sky Sports.

“I think this is a good result for us. The performance was good and I’m really happy to get the chance to help the team. Hopefully we can keep this going.

Celtic hat-trick hero Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates at full-time after the 9-0 win over Dundee United. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)