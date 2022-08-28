Celtic player ratings: Several stand-outs in 9-0 rout but one man shows he is the most complete player in Scottish football

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 9-0 victory was the largest away win ever recorded since the inception of the SPL in 1998 as Celtic ran riot against a United side who completely capitulated and who have now conceded 24 goals in their last four games.

As bad as the home side were, Celtic were at their irresisitable best as Ange Postecoglou’s side displayed the quality they possess in attack with Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada each bagging a hat-trick, while Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt were also on target.

Here is how the Celtic players rated …

Joe Hart – 6

Made an excellent stop from Glen Middleton in the second minute and followed with a brave dive at the feet of Steven Fletcher which left him needing seven minutes of treatment and staples in a head wound. His post was struck twice but was able to rest up long before the end.

Josip Juranovic – 7

Scored his first Celtic goal that wasn't a penalty, firing home the seventh from outside the area after a Matt O’Riley free-kick hit the wall. Posed a constant threat down the right hand side with his movement and one-touch passing.

Greg Taylor – 8

Outstanding. Again. Constantly set the tempo for his side by rushing to take throw-ins and corners even when several goals ahead, typifying his manager’s ‘Don’t Stop’ mantra, while also showing quality in possession.

Cameron Carter-Vickers – 7

Strolled the 90 minutes. Barely troubled in defence so was able to regularly step out and show off his impressive range of passing skills.

Carl Starfelt – 7

First start of the season produced one wobble that was lucky to go unpunished when he left Josip Juranovic short and Glenn Middleton nipped in and struck the post. Otherwise, a solid display and another goal to add his one off the bench at Kilmarnock last week.

Callum McGregor – 7

A typically energetic performance from the Scotland midfielder who was composed and bright in possession, and relentless in his pressing and shutting down space as United were starved of any possession.

Matt O’Riley – 8

Not everything came off for the Danish U21 international but was involved in much of Celtic’s best play and grabbed a couple of assists before his 63rd minute withdrawal. Showed his defensive side as well with a well-timed tackle on Glen Middleton to prevent a clear shot on goal.

Reo Hatate – 7

Nothing flashy but lots of clever touches and movement in and out of possession meant United couldn’t get near him.

Jota – 8

Brilliantly weighted pass for Furuhashi’s opener, and was in right place at right time to score Celtic’s fourth. Had United defenders terrified every time he got the ball and was clearly enjoying himself out there.

Kyogo Furuhashi – 9

A complete performance from arguably Scottish football’s most complete player. His movement from offside to onside for two of his three goals showed such a high level of game intelligence, which was matched by the quality of his finishing. Reminded of prime Henrik Larsson.

Liel Abada – 9

Crazy to think the Israeli youngster is not a regular starter when he can impact a game like this. Sublime defence-splitting pass for the opener and showed again his ability to time his runs into the six-yard box to perfection with two second-half tap-ins, before an outrageous chipped finish to complete his own hat-trick.

Substitutes