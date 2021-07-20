Kyogo Furuhashi en route to Celtic but will stay in London quarantine on similar path as Ange Postecoglou

Kyogo Furuhashi of Japan celebrates scoring his side's eleventh goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier second round between Mongolia and Japan at Fukuda Denshi Arena on March 30, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

The forward will be forced to quarantine on landing in the UK and his journey began in the early hours of this morning at Itami airport and he will spend his arrival isolation period in London before heading north.

Images and video of the 26-year-old’s departure from Japan circulated on social media throughout the night.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 4.3m player’s trip and delays mirror those of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou who based in London for over a week after sealing a move from the J-League. He was later pictured at Wembley after meetings with Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay when he was free to travel north.

The movement limits placed on new arrivals in the UK, including Furuhashi, have been a source of frustration for Postecoglou who admitted: “It's a ten-day to two-week process, that's the challenge.

"If we could get a plane, go over there and do the signing we'd be unveiling him today. Unfortunately nothing like that happens any more."

The Vissel Kobe striker was praised by Andreas Iniesta on his departure from the club and could be joined shortly by Rubin Kazan defender Carl Starfelt. Terms are said to have been agreed for the Swedish defender’s transfer, but the deal has yet to be announced with Celtic’s competitive season kicking off with a UEFA Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland in less than ten hours.