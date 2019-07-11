Kieran Tierney talk goes quiet as Arsenal eat into limited transfer budget

Arsenal are ready to spend £27 million to sign centre-back William Saliba, according to various reports.

READ MORE - Celtic to miss out on target, Rangers star on way out, no midfielder move for Hoops, Marseille drop interest in Old Firm man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The 18-year-old is expected to complete the deal from Saint-Etienne before moving back to the French club on loan for the 2019/20 season.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

This could be good news for Celtic fans hoping Arsenal drop their interest in star left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners have had a bid of £15 million for the player turned down, while there are conflicting reports regarding a second offer of £18 million that was also said to have been rebuffed by the Parkhead club.

A third bid had been expected but thus far there's been no further movement from Arsenal, who could be running out of available funds to successfully negotiate with Celtic.

It has been widely reported that manager Unai Emery has just £45 million to spent this summer, with £6 million already paid for Gabriel Martinelli.

If Saliba, as expected, completes his signing then it will take their spending over £30 million with other areas of the squad still to strengthen.