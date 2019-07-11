Celtic to miss out on target, Rangers star on way out, no midfielder move for Hoops, Marseille drop interest in Old Firm man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Rangers and more in today's round-up Celtic are set to miss out on Huddersfield right-back Tommy Smith, with the full-back reportedly set to join Stoke. (Daily Record) Marseille are understood to have cooled their interest in Olivier Ntcham, partly as a result of the FFP payments the club has to pay to UEFA. (L'Equipe) Celtic are not thought to be weighing up a move for Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki, despite reports to the contrary in France. (The Sun) Neil Lennon has confirmed he sees a role for Nir Bitton in his Celtic team this season - but in midfield, rather than defence. (The Sun) Easter Road will host Scotland Women's first post-World Cup match when they take on Cyprus in the Euro 2021 qualifiers in late August. (The Scotsman) Alfredo Morelos has shared a story on Twitter linking him with a move to Crystal Palace, fuelling speculation he could be on his way out of Rangers. (The Scotsman) Ryan Moon has failed to win himself a deal at Hibs despite scoring during his trial spell (Evening News) Vykintas Slivka is likely to miss the start of the league season with a hip injury, Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has said. (Evening News) Hearts boss Craig Levein has urged the Tynecastle fans to give a warm welcome to former Jambos boss Robbie Neilson when Dundee United visit on Betfred Cup duty. (Evening News) Women's football legend Hope Solo, capped 202 times by the US, has shown her support for Partick Thistle's new Pride-themed away kit (The Scotsman) Scottish Football Transfer RECAP: Rangers eye reunion with former star | Celtic rival Liverpool and Leeds for Irish star | Hibs target allowed to leave | Levein explains why Djoum left Hearts | Aberdeen name new captain 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.