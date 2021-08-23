'Just be a decent human being' - Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou 'saddened’ by racist abuse of Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi in action for Celtic againt AZ Alkmaar

Videos posted on social media showed Rangers fans singing racist chants and making offensive gestures as they travelled to the Ibrox side's Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County in Dingwall.

The Gers have already identified and banned those responsible but the former Yokohama F. Marinos boss spoke to Celtic TV to give his thoughts on the incident.

“It saddens me a lot because I’m the one who’s brought him over,” Postecoglou said. “I spent three-and-a-half years in Japan, and I was a foreigner, and I was welcomed with open arms over there.

“I know how polite and respectful the Japanese people were. I’m sure his experience is the extreme opposite of what’s been portrayed in the last 48 hours.

“I’ve been talking to him and he loves being here, he loves the city, he loves the way everyone’s embraced him.

“But it’s not about education and people are more than well aware of what’s right and wrong – just be a decent human being, and treat people with respect.”

Furuhashi gave his own response to the abuse, posting an image of himself applauding the crowd at Parkhead and referencing the Celtic supporters’ song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in a tweet which read, “I'll never walk alone #NoToRacism.”

Postecoglou continued: “I’ve been lucky enough to walk around Glasgow with my family and see all the different nationalities and different establishments, whether that’s restaurants, businesses, and it’s obvious that people have come from all over the world to make this city a great city.

“I love that. That’s kind of my background. I’m an immigrant and to hear that, even if it is a minority… it shouldn’t be there and it does sadden me.

“Our number one priority is to protect and support the player. He’s a cracking guy. If anyone ever comes across him, he’s such a nice young man and he doesn’t deserve any of that type of behavior – no one does, to be honest. No-one does.”

