Jota: Celtic still locked in talks over contract length and personal terms as club tries to finalise two other signings

The 23-year-old Portuguese winger was a big success during his loan spell at Celtic last year and, since January, manager Ange Postecoglou has been keen to tie him down on a permanent deal.

Celtic have activated an option-to-buy clause of £6.5million they hold with Benfica, with the Daily Record claiming that the final issues to be sorted out are his salary and the length of his contract.

It is understood that Jota wants to remain at reigning cinch Premiership champions Celtic and that negotiations are now expected to be a major problem.

Jota helped Celtic win the cinch Premiership title last season.

Celtic will hope to finally settle a protracted saga in the coming days, with speculation over Jota’s future going on for months.