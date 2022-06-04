Celtic 'close to signing' Bayern Munich ace ahead of EPL club

The versatile 19-year-old attacker, who was born in Germany but is of Ghanian descent, was previously linked with a move to Parkhead in January.

Scott has been a regular for Germany’s youth teams, playing for various age groups. He came through the Bayer Leverkusen academy before joining Bayern in January 2020.

His performances for the Under 19s saw him quickly promoted to the reserve side, while he has also made two appearances for the Bayern first team.

Celtic are favourites to sign Bayern Munich youngster Christopher Scott. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Scott is being tracked by clubs across Europe, but according to ghanasoccernet, it is Celtic who lead the chase for the player valued at £250,000 by the Bundesliga side.

Brentford have also been credited with an interest along with Austrian club SK Austria Klagenfurt.