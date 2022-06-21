Josip Juranovic: Interest in Celtic star no surprise but why he'll be worth more than £15m in 12 months

Michael goes to find Toby’s desk empty, thinking it is a practical joke, only to turn around and see him. The reaction is one of the most popular memes from the show. He repeats and shouts ‘NO’ over and over again before finishing with a prolonged ‘NO’.

There was a similar reaction amongst Celtic fans on Monday night when news emerged of interest in Josip Juranovic. Some no doubt thought it would be nothing more than daft speculation. However, the identity of the person who broke the news had supporters worried. Fabrizio Romano is a popular and respected journalist, known for breaking transfer news.

Fans of the Scottish champions, therefore, had every reason to react with fear and worry.

There can't be any surprise that teams are interested in Juranovic. He was superb for Celtic, whether he was playing at left-back or his more natural right-back position.

It's not cut and dry he will leave. A Croatian journalist has reported the 26-year-old is happy at Parkhead, something he said himself, and is not keen to jeopardise his international chances with a World Cup around the corner. Plus, the bidding would have to start at £15million.

Last summer, Celtic played an absolute blinder to get Juranovic for just £2.5m on a five-year-deal after just a season in the Polish top-flight where he helped Legia Warsaw win the Ekstraklasa. He provided the third most assists in the league and demonstrated his crossing prowess with 4.78 per 90 minutes at an accuracy of 45.24 per cent (the third highest in the division).

His ability on the ball is hugely impressive. He was top five for passes but it wasn’t a case of going sideways. He was third for chance creation and fifth for progressive passes (attempts to advance a team significantly closer to the opponent's goal).

Josip Juranovic was excellent for Celtic last season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

That ability to handle the ball has been perfect for Celtic and Ange Postecoglou. Juranovic ticks a lot of boxes, the way full-backs are being used now. Not only can he fly up and down the wing with plenty of aggression and energy, he can move infield and contribute as a de facto central midfielder which was an important facet for Celtic full-backs.

It is a position he is familiar with having started his career in the midfield as he got his break with Hajduk Split after impressing with the Nike Chance competition.

Last season, he delivered one of the best individual performances in the 3-0 win over Rangers and throughout the season was an individual who oozed class.

Out of 40 full-backs in the Scottish Premiership, he was in the top two for passes per 90 minutes, accurate passes, forward passes and accurate forward passes. No full-back made more smart passes and he was top two for progression passes and accuracy.

The Croatian has been linked with a move to the Premier League. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)