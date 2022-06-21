Celtic star tipped to leave by transfer expert with Premier League interest

Journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spread fear amongst the club’s supporters when he posted about the possible departure.

Juranovic is understood to have interest from the Premier League following a successful season in Glasgow, helping Celtic to a Scottish Premiership and League Cup double, while also impressing on the international stage with Croatia.

“Croatian national team right back Josip Juranovic is expected to leave Celtic FC this summer as many clubs are following him,” Romano tweeted.

"Juranovic is attracting interests from Premier League clubs too after great season for club and country.”

The 26-year-old arrived from Legia Warsaw last summer, signing a five-year deal, with a transfer fee of just £2.5million.

Such a deal for Juranovic, who has played at right and left-back, can be regarded as a steal and will likely fetch a much higher fee if sold.

He featured 32 times for Celtic in all competitions last season having also won the Ekstraklasa in his one full season in Poland.

Celtic's Josip Juranovic has reported interest from the Premier League. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The defender has earned 15 of his 20 Croatia caps in the last two years.

Juranovic spoke addressed his Celtic future earlier this month, confirming his happiness at the club.

"I enjoy Celtic," he said. “I started my career, I won the championship in Poland – now in Scotland. I can't wait to get back to Glasgow again for the new season. It is great for me at Celtic.