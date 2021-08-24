Josip Juranovic Celtic squad number revealed as Artur Boruc role in transfer explained

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic will wear the no.88 for Celtic this season after completing a £2.6m move from Legia Warsaw (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Croatian international full-back has completed a £2.6m transfer from Legia Warsaw, where the former Celtic goalkeeper, now aged 41, was a teammate.

And Juranovic, who has signed a five-year deal, admitted that it was a chat with the Polish stopper that helped make up his mind over a move to Glasgow.

“Because of him I am here,” the 26-year-old explained. “He said that it was a big opportunity for me on a big stage at a great club.”

The right-back, who has taken the number 88 jersey previously worn by Gary Hooper and Eboue Kouassi, which celebrates the year of the club’s formation, explained that he was also attracted by Ange Postecoglou's attacking style of football after watching recent Celtic matches.

“I’ve watched the games this season and the team look really good," he told Celtic TV. “I like the manager’s style of attacking football and the fact that every player plays in the opposing team’s half. I’m really looking forward to playing in this system.

“Celtic are a big club and it was a big opportunity for me. I want to see myself on this stage and I want to give everything here.

“I’m a team player, I want to show my ability in defending, but also crossing, assisting, running, pushing, and giving everything to win the game.”

Juranovic is ineligible for Celtic's Europa League play-off second leg clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday but could make his debut in the against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.