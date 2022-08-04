Jordan Larsson 'set for talks' with European club after being offered to Celtic

Celtic fans' hopes of seeing Jordan Larsson follow in his father's footsteps appear to be diminishing with the striker set to travel to Germany to discuss a move to Schalke.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:06 am

The 25-year-old Swedish striker, the son of Parkhead legend Henrik, is available on a free transfer after his contract terminated with Russian outfit Spartak Moscow was terminated by mutual consent.

The player's agent is reported to have contacted Celtic regarding the possibility of a move to Glasgow's east end, where his father is worshipped for his 242-goal haul across a seven year-spell that ended in 2004.

Larsson was also offered to Nottingham Forest but, according to Sky Sports, a move to the Bundesliga could now be on the cards, with the forward set to fly to Germany for talks with Schalke on Friday.

Wages and length of contract are a potential stumbling block though, with the two parties believed to still be some distance apart, but Celtic would appear to remain an unlikely destination despite the emotional pull.

