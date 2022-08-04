Ex-Celtic star 'in Cyprus' ahead of move to join familiar SPFL faces including former Rangers winger

According to reports in Cyprus, the Australian playmaker is already in the country and is set to link up once more with Neil Lennon.

The Northern Irishman took charge of the Cypriot giants last season, leading them to success in the Cup, earning qualification to the Europa League play-off round.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were potential opponents for Hearts but were paired with Belgian side Gent.

Lennon is looking to bolster his side for a promotion push with Rogic a key target after difficulties in signing Cameroonian forward Lamkel Zé.

Protathlima reports a deal for Rogic is “very advanced”.

The 29-year-old is a free agent having left Celtic this summer. There were concerns with the player when he pulled out of the Australia squad for the World Cup play-offs and failed to return calls from manager Graham Arnold.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou dispelled those fears.

Tom Rogic could be set to play under Neil Lennon once more. Picture: SNS

“I’d be more concerned if he was out there talking to people,” he said. “Leave him alone, he’s fine. He’ll get his next move done and I’m sure he’s in a great place. As far as I know, and I haven’t been in contact with him, but the people I know say that he’s got no problems.”

Rogic now looks set to continue his career in Cyprus and will play under Lennon for the third time following the manager's two spells at Celtic.