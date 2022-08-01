John 'Yogi' Hughes: Celtic legend passes away after short illness

He passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday after a short illness, a family statement confirmed.

Hughes, an outside-left, is one of Celtic’s all-time top scorers having netted 189 goals in 416 appearances during his 11 seasons with the club.

He was a member of the 1966-67 European Cup winning squad and received a winners medal but did not play in the final.

He won six league titles, four League Cups and one Scottish Cup.

A family's statement, released by son John on social media, read: "John 'Yogi' Hughes, age 79, passed away peacefully in hospital today following a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

"Always remembered & celebrated with love by his wife Theresa, his sons Kevin, Martin & John, his daughter Joanna, his six grandchildren and extended family. He now joins the ranks of those who will be immortal as long as there's a Glasgow Celtic. The family ask for privacy at this terribly difficult time and will release details of his funeral arrangements in due course."

Celtic followed up with a club statement which read: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely sad to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, who has died at the age of 79, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with John’s famuly and friends at this extremely sad time.”

