Joe Hart: Juventus legend Gigi Buffon on goalkeeper's 'love at Celtic'

Goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon believes Joe Hart has got the “love” at Celtic he needed to get back to the top of his game.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:51 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:37 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Since arriving at the club in the summer on a three-year deal the former Manchester City and England No.1 has been a key part of the overhaul by Ange Postecoglou.

Hart has found a trust and level of consistency that perhaps hasn’t been there for a number of seasons. He is on course to make the most number of appearances in a single season since the 2015/16 campaign for Manchester City.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

For Buffon, who at 44 is still playing for Parma, Hart needed a "place to call home again” to rediscover his form.

Joe Hart has been praised by Gianluigi Buffon. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

“He is a player I watched develop and I saw he had everything that was needed to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world," he told the Daily Record.

“It was not that long ago that I called him one of the top three or four goalkeepers in the world.

“That player who was No.1 for Manchester City and England didn’t go away. He just needed to find his confidence again.

“The goalkeeper is the isolated player on the field. You make a mistake and all eyes are on you. That is what happened with Joe.

"He made a couple of mistakes and people just decided he was not top level anymore.

“He needed a bit of love to find his level again and he has obviously got that love at Celtic. The top player is back and it is good to see.”

Read More

Read More
Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers signing blow, Hibs boss meets with targ...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Manchester CityEngland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.