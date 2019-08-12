James Forrest in line for £70k-a-week deal as Zenit St Petersburg eye £12m move for Celtic winger

Have your say

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg have been linked with a £12 million move for Celtic winger James Forrest, and are set to offer him £70,000-a-week in wages.

The Sun claims that the Russian Premier League outfit - who have just splashed out £40 million on Barcelona forward Malcom - still have money to spend and have identified the 28-year-old as a potential target.

James Forrest in action for Celtic in the Champions League

The Russian transfer window doesn't close until September 6, giving Sergei Semak ample time to bring in new players.

Celtic are unlikely to entertain any offer for the Scotland international, with the player viewed as a key cog in Neil Lennon's side.

The Hoops would also loathe to lose Forrest just days after seeing Kieran Tierney depart for Arsenal.

