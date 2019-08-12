Celtic ace linked with exit, Rangers eye new striker, Hoops scout target, one more in at Hearts, Hibs latest, Aberdeen injury fear - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Zenit want Forrest
Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are keen on Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest and could make a GBP12 million bid for the player. (The Sun)
2. Scouts watch Hoops target
Celtic scouts are understood to have run the rule over Rico Henry, with Nicky Hammond - the club's recruitment chief - personally watching the Brentford full-back in action. (Daily Record)
3. Hoops scout Taylor
Celtic have scouted Kilmarnock full-back Greg Taylor as Neil Lennon looks to bring in a replacement for Kieran Tierney. (Daily Record)
4. Hearts eye two
Hearts plan to have at least one more new signing in their team for Fridays Betfred Cup tie at Motherwell and are tracking a new goalkeeper as talks with Glenn Whelan continue. (Evening News)
