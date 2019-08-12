Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic ace linked with exit, Rangers eye new striker, Hoops scout target, one more in at Hearts, Hibs latest, Aberdeen injury fear - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are keen on Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest and could make a GBP12 million bid for the player. (The Sun)

Celtic scouts are understood to have run the rule over Rico Henry, with Nicky Hammond - the club's recruitment chief - personally watching the Brentford full-back in action. (Daily Record)

Celtic have scouted Kilmarnock full-back Greg Taylor as Neil Lennon looks to bring in a replacement for Kieran Tierney. (Daily Record)

Hearts plan to have at least one more new signing in their team for Fridays Betfred Cup tie at Motherwell and are tracking a new goalkeeper as talks with Glenn Whelan continue. (Evening News)

