Jack Hendry set for Serie A switch as ex-Celtic defender hails 'amazing' move
Scotland defender Jack Hendry is closing in on a move to Serie A.
The Club Brugge centre-back has arrived in Italy to seal a loan switch to newly-promoted top flight side Cremonese.
The 27-year-old former Dundee and Celtic player is relishing the move, telling Italian reporter Gianluca Dimarzio: "I can't wait.
"Obviously, I like going out my comfort zone and coming to Italy I think will be a great experience. It will be amazing."
According to reports, the deal will go through in the coming days once a medical and final paperwork has been completed.
Hendry is contracted to Belgian side Brugge until 2025, but Cremonese will have the option to buy the 27-year-old at the end of the loan deal for a reported £4.3million.
Once the deal goes through, Hendry will join fellow Scots Josh Doig, Lewis Ferguson and Liam Henderson in Serie A this term.
Doig joined Hellas Verona from Hibs this summer with Ferguson making the move to Bologna from Aberdeen.
Henderson meanwhile is embarking on his second season at Empoli having been in Italy since 2018.
