Celtic captain Callum McGregor: Why I didn't want to copy Scott Brown

The 28-year-old claimed the armband from Scott Brown last summer after his midfield mentor brought the curtain down on his Celtic career, which included 22 major honours across 14 years, mostly spent as club captain, before making the move to Aberdeen.

McGregor has spoken of his admiration for Brown and the way he conducted himself as club captain, but the former understudy insisted he has tried to take a different approach and put his own stamp on the role this season.

McGregor has already claimed his first silverware as skipper after lifting the League Cup trophy at Hampden in December and is now effectively just one win away from securing his first league title as captain ahead of Sunday’s potential decider against Rangers.

“Scott (Brown) was an outstanding captain for the club, really successful in terms of what he delivered for the club in trophies and in big matches as well. Big shoes to fill but I've got to make my own way,” McGregor said.

“I can't just copy Scott or try and emulate that. You understand that you learn from these guys and how they operate but you have to put your own spin on it, and my own personality and bring that to the job as well.

“It's been a good season so far and the players have been first class as well. Its just important the we try to finish the season strong, and get the league finished then we can look on it as a successul season.”