'It's pathetic': Celtic skipper Scott Brown teases Jeremie Frimpong over flaw in his game

At least 18 years old, Jeremie Frimpong had been a revelation for Celtic since making his first-team bow following a move from Manchester City this summer.

He continued his excellent form with a man-of-the-match worthy performance in the 4-0 victory over Livingston on Saturday and now seems to be manager Neil Lennon's right-back of choice in domestic fooball.

However, that didn't stop captain Scott Brown from teasing the Dutchman about a weaker aspect of his game as the two players talked to the Celtic TV after the game.

Brown said: "He's been fantastic since he came in. All the lads get a buzz off him in the changing room as well, he's a great wee lad.

"His shooting is pathetic, but everything else about his game has been incredible.

"The energy he brings - his pace going down the line - is brilliant and his composure as well for being so young."