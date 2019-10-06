'It's horrendous': Former Rangers man gives verdict on Celtic red card

Kris Boyd believes Ryan Christie was lucky not to have seriously injured his opponent after the Celtic star was shown a late red card in his side's trip to Livingston.
The Scottish international was shown his marching orders by referee Willie Collum for a late and high lunge on home midfielder Scott Robinson.
Though admitting it was "out of character" from the Parkhead ace, ex-Gers star Boyd was in no doubt that the official made the right decision in showing a straight red.
Boyd said on Sky Sports: "It's horrendous.
"Scott Robinson is lucky not to come off the field with a serious injury. It's a horrendous tackle."
