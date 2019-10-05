Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie urges Bhoys to keep lead into international break

Ryan Christie wants Celtic to retain their status as Ladbrokes Premiership leaders when they travel to Livingston on Sunday.

After six successive wins from the start of the season, the champions drew 1-1 at Hibernian last weekend to leave them only one point ahead of Rangers at the top of the table.

The 24-year-old midfielder excelled in Celtic's 2-0 Europa League win over Romanian outfit Cluj at Parkhead on Thursday night, which took Neil Lennon' side top of Group E after two fixtures.

The Scotland international is now ready for the quick return to league duty with a desire to continue Celtic's good domestic form.

"The games come thick and fast," he said. "There is certainly no rest for us but we have been used to that over the years.

"I think everyone knows how tough it is going to Livi to try to get something but we are unbeaten domestically and we want to keep that run going.

"We want to go into the international break top of the table so to do that we have to get three points on Sunday."

Next up in the Europa League is back-to-back games against Italian side Lazio, who beat Rennes 2-1 in Rome on Thursday night to open their points account in the section.

"I think it is a good start (to the Europa League). We can't rest on it, we have to keep going, keep pushing," said Christie.

"Going into it, we said that we wanted to win every home game, we know how important that is in Europe to take care of home advantage.

"We are delighted to have done that and it sets the groundwork to really push on in this group.

"We are always going to be confident playing at home in Europe, that's what Celtic Park does for us, with the crowd.

"It doesn't matter who we are playing, we feel we can get a chance. Going away from home in Europe we are starting to show a maturity and experience in our game.

"Looking back, I think we are frustrated not to take all three points in Rennes.

"We are definitely looking forward to the home and away ties coming up."