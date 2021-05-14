Is this when Celtic are set to appoint their new manager - and will it be Eddie Howe?

Eddie Howe is still expected to become the next Celtic manager. Picture: SNS

The club have still to make an announcement on a new manager with their last update doing little to alleviate the frustration amongst fans

Interim boss John Kennedy has hinted it could be soon.

Eddie Howe remains the strong favourite to take over from Neil Lennon on a permanent basis.

Whoever the new manager is faces a busy summer trying to revamp a squad which has fallen well short of expectation this campaign.

Celtic begin their Champions League qualifying campaign at the second round phase. They will find out their opponents in June and face back-to-back games at the end of July.

It leaves the new boss with not much time to fill a number of key positions, while important figures could leave, as the Celtic support expect a strong reaction to this season.

Kennedy reckons an announcement could happen in the days after the Hibs game.

"It's probably got to the stage now where it's gone so long that we're probably expecting something beyond the last game,” he told the BBC.

"Yeah, there's been an element of frustration from the support but it's not done out of any sort of badness.

"It's done because they're going through the process properly, which is my view of it. They're making sure that they do the right thing at the right time.