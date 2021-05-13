Eddie Howe. (Photo by Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

Celtic are on the cusp of unveiling Eddie Howe as their new manager, according to reports.

The Bhoys have been on the hunt for a new boss since Neil Lennon left Parkhead earlier this year, and the ex-Bournemouth man has been linked for quite some time.

But according to an update from talkSPORT, a deal to take Howe to Glasgow is essentially done, with the 43-year-old expected to be in charge at the beginning of next term.

Speaking to Jim White, reporter Alex Crook said: “I’ve been told from very reliable sources that Eddie Howe is now heading to Celtic for the start of next season and is even starting to assemble his backroom team.

“Some of that backroom team will come from Bournemouth and one of the reasons for the delay is of course Bournemouth are part of the Championship play-offs, looking to get back into the Premier League, and that could hamper Eddie Howe’s chances of taking one or two of his former coaches with him to Glasgow.

“But Eddie Howe will be the new Celtic manager in time for the start of next season.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the proposed new Celtic manager…

Who is Eddie Howe?

Howe started his playing career with Bournemouth as a defender, clocking up 200 appearances for the Cherries between 1994 and 2002.

During that spell he impressed enough to be called up England U21s, and his performances would eventually earn him a move to Portsmouth as Harry Redknapp’s first signing at Fratton Park.

His time at Pompey would be blighted by injuries, however, with serious knee injuries limiting him to just two appearances in two years.

Eventually, Howe would be loaned back to Bournemouth before re-signing on a permanent deal in 2004.

The 43-year-old hung up his boots in 2007, and after a spell working as a youth team coach, became manager of the first team at the Vitality Stadium the following year.

What is Howe’s managerial record like?

The situation at Bournemouth could hardly have been more precarious when Howe took over, with the Cherries facing the prospect of relegation from the English Football League.

At the time, Howe was the youngest manager in the entire pyramid, and after saving his side from the drop, would go on to lead them to a whirlwind series of promotions that would eventually end up with a spell in the Premier League.

The Bournemouth legend did briefly leave the club to take charge at Burnley in 2011, but was back on the south coast the following year after leaving Turf Moor for personal reasons.

In 2015, Howe was named Football League manager of the decade for his work with the Cherries, and would go on to secure promotion to the top flight that year.

Howe spent five years in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but couldn’t prevent them from suffering relegation in 2019/20, and ended his second stint in the dugout by mutual consent back in August.

Over the course of his managerial career, Howe has taken charge of 541 matches, winning 229, drawing 109, and losing 203.