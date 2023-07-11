Celtic will step up preparations for the new season at their pre-season base in Portugal by taking part in two bounce matches against the same opponent this week.

Brendan Rodgers' side have based themselves at ‘The Campus’ in Quinta do Lago – a state-of-the-art training facility in the Algarve which is no stranger to the Old Firm having been used by Ange Postecoglou for a winter getaway last season as well as hosting rivals Rangers this time last year.

The week-long camp will also involve back-to-back pre-season friendly fixtures against local opposition in the shape of Portimonense, who finished 15th in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season, one place above the relegation play-off zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portimonense are managed by former Hearts boss Paulo Sergio and will provide the first two opportunities for returning boss Rodgers to run the rule over his Celtic squad in a match setting ahead of their trip to the Far East next week.

Celtic players Alexandro Bernabei, Liel Abada and Matt O'Riley pictured at Glasgow Aiport prior to departing for the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The first friendly between Celtic and Portimonense takes place on Wednesday, July 12 with a 5pm kick-off, before the sides meet again on Saturday, July 15, starting at 11am (both UK time). A number of Celtic fringe players are expected to be given an opportunity to impress with the club’s international players only just beginning their pre-season programme this week having been afforded an extended summer break due to taking part in the June internationals.

Any fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the action may be disappointed, however, with both games set to take place behind closed doors and away from the TV cameras. There has been no advertised live coverage of either match with not even Celtic TV providing a live stream.

Celtic's remaining pre-season schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 19 – Yokohama F Marinos v Celtic, 11am

Saturday, July 22 – Gamba Osaka v Celtic, 11am

Tuesday, August 1 – Celtic v Atletico Madrid, 7.30pm